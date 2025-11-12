Thebigword Volunteers Help Deliver Nearly 10,000 Meals To South Florida Families Facing Hunger

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Global language service provider thebigword proudly partnered with Feeding South Florida to fight hunger and support families across the region. In a single day of volunteering, thebigword Miami team dedicated their time to inspect, sort, and pack food for families across South Florida, processing an incredible 12,435 pounds of food which is equivalent to 9,876 meals for those in need.

Feeding South Florida plays a vital role in addressing hunger, where 1 in 5 children and 1 in 6 seniors in the region go to bed hungry. Through partnerships with local retailers, farmers, and organizations, rescued food is inspected, sorted, and re-boxed by volunteers before being distributed to over 250 non-profit agencies.

Corporate social responsibility is central to thebigword's mission. From global volunteering programs to local community partnerships, the company strives to make a positive impact beyond business.

Chris Whiting, Global Head of People & Talent, said:“At thebigword, corporate social responsibility is at the heart of our culture. We believe in giving back to the communities where we live and work, and volunteering is a cornerstone of that commitment. Our teams worldwide regularly engage in initiatives that promote social good, and by partnering with organizations like Feeding South Florida, we aim to make a tangible difference.”

During their time at Feeding South Florida thebigword volunteers worked on the automated conveyor belt system meticulously inspecting every item to ensure only safe, sealed, and in-date products were packed for distribution. From monitoring quality control to wrapping pallets for delivery, the team played a hands-on role in guaranteeing families received nutritious, reliable food.

Miami Operations Manager, Richardo Blackford, commented:“Our team was deeply honored to join Feeding South Florida in their extraordinary mission to combat hunger and nourish our community. This meaningful experience reaffirmed the profound impact that collective compassion and collaboration can achieve. Each box we packed stands as a symbol of hope for a family in need, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing initiatives that strengthen, support, and uplift our community.”

Feeding South Florida is a not-for-profit organization that serves 25% of the state's food insecure population, within South Florida. Their mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts and transforming lives through innovative programming and education.

This initiative is part of thebigword's global commitment to creating positive change through volunteering and community engagement. To learn more about Feeding South Florida or to volunteer, visit . Together, we can make a difference.