Qatar Participates In 42Nd GCC Interior Ministers' Meeting

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani headed the State of Qatar's delegation to the 42nd meeting of GCC Ministers of Interior held in the State of Kuwait, on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed several topics related to strengthening joint Gulf security efforts and coordinating efforts to address regional and international security challenges. It also addressed ways to develop existing cooperation among the security agencies of the GCC states and enhance coordination mechanisms in combating crime, terrorism, and drugs, as well as protecting security and stability in the region.

In his address to the meeting, His Excellency the Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya expressed his appreciation to Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Ministers of Interior for their constructive efforts to consolidate Gulf security cooperation. He affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to continuing its support for joint security work, strengthening existing security coordination among the GCC states, and expanding areas of security partnership to achieve security and stability for the peoples of the GCC states.