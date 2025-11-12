H.E. Butti Saeed Al Ghandi Opens Paperworld Middle East And Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East unites over 650 regional and international brands across five halls at Dubai World Trade Centre this week

The co-located events showcase leading exhibitors from 38 countries

The region's largest international trade show for paper, stationery, office, school supplies, gifting and lifestyle products will be held until 13 November

Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Butti Saeed Al Ghandi, Vice Chairman of Dubai World Trade Centre, has officially inaugurated Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East today, marking the start of three days of innovation, creativity and business opportunity. Bringing together more than 650 regional and international brands, the event features exhibitors from 38 countries.

The opening tour included visits to several prominent exhibition stands, including Asia Pulp and Paper, Ittihad Paper Mill, Kaagaz Trading, DOMS and the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts from India. The Turkiye and Germany pavilions were also spotlighted, highlighting the show's international focus.

“Dubai continues to reaffirm its position as a premier global centre for trade, innovation, and sustainability. Events such as Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East showcase the region's expanding influence as a strategic hub for international sourcing and commerce,” said His Excellency, during today's opening.

The region's largest international trade show for paper, stationery, office supplies, and school supplies, Paperworld Middle East connects global manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors with key buyers from the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. This year's exhibitors include Farook International, from the UAE, Main Paper from Spain, Pelikan from Germany and A.T. Cross Pen Company from the USA among many other leading brands.

Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East celebrates its fastest-growing edition to date, presenting a curated selection of corporate gifts and lifestyle products. Exhibitors include Inspira Prime International Corp from the Philippines, Chuang Shih Plastic Co. Ltd from Taiwan and International Co. for Glass Industries. Well-known UAE brands will also be featured, including The Party Centre, Magic Trading and Event Gifts.

Teresa Heitor Goncalves, Portfolio Director - Consumer Goods, Messe Frankfurt Middle East GmbH commented:“Each year, we see stronger participation and greater innovation from both local and international exhibitors at Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East. The co-located events are perfectly timed during the industry's key buying season, bringing together key stakeholders at a pivotal moment in the commercial calendar.”

The Hub Forum, a dynamic platform for discussion and knowledge-sharing , opened today with an engaging discussion on the popularity of writing instruments and notebooks in the era of AI, featuring Shalin Gandhi, Managing Director, Submarine Pens Limited and Neda Safaei, Country Manager MEA & Mediterranean at Moleskine.

Other sessions on day one explored 'Sustainable packaging trends in the MEA region' and 'Screen to Shelf: Entertainment Brands Driving Retail Value'. Tomorrow, Neeraj Khanna, Chairman, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts will lead a session on India's growing role as a profitable sourcing destination for the Handicrafts industry.

The popular Artistry Workshop series launched today with a World Origami Day special, led by Jamila Navagharwala, Origami Artist at Al Waraq. The creative momentum continues tomorrow with an abstract art masterclass by Shiba Khan, Founder and Director, Funun Arts Group and a Clay Workshop from Fosca Garcia of FoscART.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1111 times

PR Category: Local News and Government

Posted on: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 7:38:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)