​UAE Pavilion Draws Strong International Interest On Day Two Of Defense & Security 2025 In Bangkok

Bangkok, Thailand, 11 November, 2025: The UAE Pavilion has successfully concluded the second day of the 12th edition of Defense & Security 2025. The exhibition, which is running until 13 November at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, has continued to attract significant international attention and further cement the Pavilion as a focal point for the event.

Day two saw notable visits from VIP and official delegations from Brazil, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, and Trkiye, and welcomed hundreds of visitors. Distinguished guests and other dignitaries visited from other countries around the world, further strengthening international ties.

Showcasing leading UAE defence and security companies, including EDGE, Calidus, BHE Land Systems, Bin Hilal, Al Jundi Journal and IDEX, the Pavilion provided a dynamic platform for engaging with top officials, industry experts and leaders in their fields. Discussions centred on enhancing cooperation and exploring the UAE's advanced defence technologies, underlining the UAE's reputation as a global leader in defence manufacturing and research and development. Business activity at the UAE Pavilion remained vibrant, with several meetings taking place over the course of the day, reflecting its role as a hub for strategic dialogue and business development.

The UAE Pavilion serves as a dynamic platform to showcase the nation's leading defence and security companies, fostering international collaboration and highlighting the nation's commitment to innovation and partnership.

ADNEC Group is participating in the UAE Pavilion, highlighting its leading international defence exhibitions such as the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, the Simulation and Training Exhibition, and the International Security and Resilience (ISNR). These events are being showcased to international defence companies aiming to expand their presence in the Middle East defence sector and increase global collaboration.

The ADNEC Group stand attracted significant attention from international delegations and global defence companies, with numerous meetings taking place on the second day. This strong turnout underscores the competitiveness of these events and promotes international participation in this vital sector.

The UAE National Pavilion features a diverse line-up of national organisations, including EDGE Group, Calidus, BHE Land Systems and Al Jundi Journal, in addition to the defence and security exhibitions organised by ADNEC Group. The Pavilion will run over the course of the four-day exhibition, attracting interest from leaders and experts exploring the latest advancements in defence technology and engaging in strategic discussions on partnership opportunities.

Throughout Defense & Security 2025, the UAE Pavilion serves as a hub for meaningful dialogue, business development, and the forging of new partnerships. Numerous high-level delegations, including defence ministers and senior military officials, visited the Pavilion, underscoring its role as a facilitator of international cooperation.

Posted on: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 9:54:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)