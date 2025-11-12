Make Cardio More Fun During This Dubai Fitness Challenge With Loco Bear's Anti-Gravity Combo'

Grab this combo at a 25% discount off its original price, exclusively available as part of Dubai 30x30

Dubai - November 12, 2025: During this Dubai Fitness Challenge, Loco Bear invites health enthusiasts to jump, climb, and play their way to fitness with its special Anti-Gravity Combo, a mix of fun-filled activities that make staying active feel like playtime.

For a limited time, fitness fans can take advantage of this unique combo launched as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, featuring Loco Bear's Trampoline Zone, a fun Ninja Obstacle Course, and up to seven unique Climbing Walls - priced at just AED 149, down from AED 199!

The Anti-Gravity Combo combines fitness and entertainment in one energetic package. This powerhouse fusion of fitness and fun gives you a unique experience that tests strength, agility, and endurance.

Ideal for kids, teens, and adults alike, it's an exciting and active way to raise your heart rate while sharing quality time.

What's on Offer:



Enjoy 25% off the Anti-Gravity Combo (Trampoline + Ninja Course + Wall Climbing) - Now only AED 149 (original price AED 199)

Offer available throughout the Dubai Fitness Challenge at Loco Bear, Al Quoz 2, Dubai Tickets available for purchase online

Grab your crew, lace up your sneakers, and make cardio the highlight of your day!

