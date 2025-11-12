Celebrate The Holidays In Beneland With Benefit Cosmetics!

This holiday season, we invite you to step into Beneland-a whimsical world where beauty meets play. Inspired by the thrill of games and the joy of gifting, this year's collection brings together our most-loved icons in sets designed to surprise, delight, and glam up your holidays. With playful packaging, winning combos, and a touch of pink magic, Beneland is where every product is a prize-and every look is a victory. Here's your exclusive peek at some of the stars of the season:

The Browminoes Set







Good brows set off a domino effect for a winning look. Available in five shades, this set features our #1 brow-defining pencil, the award-winning sculpting wax, and our fan-favorite clear brow gel for a long-lasting, flake-free hold. Stack the odds in your favor with brows that stay polished, precise, and powerful all day long.

Rollin' with Benetint







Roll the pink dice and let luck decide your glam game! This cheeky duo features the iconic Benetint-the sheer, buildable rose tint we all know and love-paired with a limited-edition lip oil that brings glazy good luck and a nourishing high-shine finish. Whether it's tint or gloss, the odds are in your favor for a perfectly flushed, glossy look.

Hot Tip: Dab Benetint onto cheeks and lips for a fresh rosy glow, then layer the lip oil for a glossy, mirror-like finish that lasts through every holiday toast.

The Glam Cube







Think you've got the moves to solve this one? The Glam Cube is your ultimate advent adventure, packed with 24 days of Benefit Cosmetics bestsellers-full-size, mini, and fun-size treasures-each hidden behind a twist or turn. Every reveal brings a new surprise to your beauty routine and a reason to celebrate each morning. No peeking! Unwrap one surprise a day to keep the holiday magic alive.

In true Benefit Cosmetics fashion, Beneland is more than a holiday collection-it's a celebration of joy, play, and everything pretty. From bold brows to rosy glowsand daily delights, every set is made to bring out your inner winner this season. So go ahead-roll, stack, and unwrap your way to glam!

