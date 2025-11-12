A Modern Revival: Hommage La Placide A Limited Series



An emotive tribute to the Hommage collection, which Mr. Roger Dubuis dedicated to the

watchmakers who had influenced his career. This time, it's a tribute to the watchmaker himself.

A modern revival coming in a limited edition of 28 pieces, made in-house with both original and remanufactured components, meeting the Poinon de Geneve standard. A meaningful and layered aesthetic expression, with Mr. Roger Dubuis' favourite Biretrograde display.

In a limited series of 28 timepieces, the new Hommage La Placide takes the wearer on a 30-year journey, with authentic components and inspiration from the past, brought to life today through a modern Roger Dubuis lens. An important 30th anniversary creation that celebrates the legacy of this Geneva Maison and its revered founder.

Inside each model, the Calibre 1472 is a testament to Roger Dubuis both then and now. Combining original and remanufactured components in the same movement, it celebrates history and the present-day through technical savoir-faire and layered aesthetics.

This dedicated series echoes the Excalibur Monobalancier Biretrograde Calendar recently launched at Watches and Wonders Geneva, giving watch aficionados and collectors two biretrograde creations that have a rich connection to the Maison's heritage.

Hommage Inspiration

Launched in 1996, the original 'Hommage' was Mr. Roger Dubuis' tribute to the talented watchmakers, teachers, and friends who had influenced his career. Those who had guided him throughout his life and provided the inspiration to create his own path.

When conceptualizing this new series, the manufacture returned to that story, borrowing the idea for a new tribute to Mr. Roger Dubuis himself. It combines his favourite Perpetual Calendar complication with Biretrograde display, while honouring his passion for restoration and expressive aesthetics.

The name 'La Placide” includes a reference to Mr. Roger Dubuis'“Placide” nickname, which he received during his childhood days as a scout, and which he carried throughout his life and career. A perfect reflection of his calm and gentle spirit, and the quiet wisdom he brought to the industry.

RD14: The Base Calibre

Roger Dubuis began this new watchmaking journey by reintroducing the original RD14 calibres - the Maison's very first in-house automatic movement, which was debuted in 2004. One by one, the calibres were given an extensive check-up, undergoing quality control tests and full diagnostics to make each one like new.

Notably in design, these RD14 calibres include the swan neck regulator - a respected feature due to its traditional nature and more decorated finish. It's a piece that offers better shock-resistance and a more precise setting.

The calibres also use original Roger Dubuis balance springs. These have a special place within the Maison's heritage, because their in-house production in the early 2000s enabled Roger Dubuis to receive the title of an official manufacture.

One significant improvement to the calibre for greater performance is the repositioning of all the axes of the wheels, following a complete recalculation of the gear train.

RD72: Adding the Perpetual Calendar

The restored RD14 base calibres were then coupled with the RD72 module - which was first used in 1999 and is notable for its Perpetual Calendar complication, a favourite of Mr. Roger Dubuis that combines day, date, month, leap year, and moonphase displays.

For this project, the Maison had to remanufacture the main plate, large bridge, and 50% of the components, such as levers, springs, wheels, and pinions. All of this work was carried out in-house, highlighting the expertise of Roger Dubuis' integrated manufacture today.

It also reveals a smooth month and leap year conception, whereby two star-shaped wheels are combined, one with 12 teeth and another with 48 teeth. This allows the month and leap year to be displayed on the same counter, with two co-axial hands.

RD1472: A Modern Revival

This is only the second time that the RD14 and RD72 have been combined. Their return together results in the Hommage 1472 calibre that sits at the heart of the new series.

With a newly made rotor in 18K pink gold, the entire movement is constructed with 307 components and is distinguished by 15 decoration techniques, including wheel-bevelling, tool- bevelling, rounding, circular graining, snailing, Geneva stripes, mirror polishing, teeth polishing, tip polishing, perlage, truing, internal drawing, external drawing, frosting, and burnishing.

The Poinon de Geneve certification was a mark of excellence for Mr. Roger Dubuis when creating his timepieces, and it has remained an important feature of the Maison's watchmaking through to today.

The criteria of the certification, however, has evolved over the years, and is now somewhat different to the demands for the original RD14 and RD72. The latest standards, put into effect in 2012, are largely related to chronometry, with tests now performed on the entire timepiece, rather than just the calibre.

Therefore, when crafting the RD1472, the artisans particularly focused on the setting of the calibre, ensuring it could meet the modern Poinon de Geneve requirements. Movement setting has historically been very important within horology workshops, and this detail further highlights the virtuosity of Roger Dubuis craftsmen today.

The Layered Dial

The dial of the Hommage La Placide tells its own story of complexity. Firstly, it highlights Mr. Roger Dubuis' beloved Biretrograde display, whereby the calendar's hands move gracefully along the semi-circle scales, and at the end of their cycle, return immediately to zero to begin their journey again. Just like their original Roger Dubuis appearance in 1995, the scales are wide on the outside, and narrow towards the centre, giving them a unique sense of ellipsis.

Layered dials are characteristic of Roger Dubuis singularity and this timepiece illustrates that approach through five different layers, each revealing their own expressive decoration.



The flange is circular brushed with a rhodium coating. It includes transferred numerals and a minute track, along with polished angles for extra radiance.

Mother-of-pearl is then used to create the calendar segments, with transferred texts and hand- bevelled sides.

The main plate is produced in a colour known as“Leman Blue”, a tribute to Lake Geneva, which Mr. Roger Dubuis viewed each day as a watchmaking student on the train journey between Geneva and Vevey. It is lacquered to obtain a deeper hue and features applied hour markers, with transferred text and lunar month information.

The counters are also made in mother-of-pearl, with a broader circular brushed finish and transferred texts. Finally, there is also a moonphase layer, made with a blue aventurine base and curved 18K yellow gold moons.

This 38 mm timepiece is crafted with an 18K pink gold case and is fixed to a blue interchangeable leather strap featuring an original Roger Dubuis emblem on the buckle.

Both the Hommage La Placide and the Excalibur Biretrograde Calendar, launched on this 30th Anniversary, celebrate Mr. Roger Dubuis' vision and work as a master watchmaker. Inspired by the past, they celebrate the biretrograde display, renowned to our Maison, and today's expressivity.

Honouring Original Owners

As a sign of gratitude to coincide with this launch, all existing Hommage owners will be welcomed to visit any Roger Dubuis monobrand boutique around the world to receive a complimentary Hommage strap to fit their original timepiece.

