Minister Of Culture Visits Fareej Art And Design Festival In Qatar And Commends Gulf Creative Movement

Doha, November 12, 2025: His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, visited the second edition of Fareej Art and Design Festival at Darb Al Saai in Doha, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to enhancing cultural cooperation and exchange with Qatar.

H.E. Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, accompanied by H.E. Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatari Minister of Culture, toured various sections and pavilions of the festival. Together, they explored the latest artistic creations and innovative designs and attended several events and activities. H.E. commended the festival's success in establishing its position as a pivotal platform that honours creativity and supports young talents across multiple fields of visual arts and design.

H.E. Al Qassimi emphasised that cultural relations between the UAE and Qatar continue to grow, driven by shared values and a mutual dedication to advancing the arts, heritage, and creative industries. This collaboration, he noted, reflects both countries' commitment to supporting the Gulf's cultural movement and enhancing its global presence. His Excellency further highlighted the key contributions of such events in sustaining artistic movement across the region.

Now in its second edition, Fareej Art and Design Festival is one of the major art platforms in the region. The 2025 edition features more than 120 artists from 21 countries, along with a wide array of workshops, artistic showcases and interactive performances that reflect contemporary trends in art and design.

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

