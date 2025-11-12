New Book, Your Next Million, Explores The Hidden Decisions That Shape Financial Success

MENAFN - GetNews)Building wealth is only part of the challenge. Maintaining it and using it to create a meaningful life requires clarity, discipline, and alignment. In his new book, Your Next Million: How Couples Succeed (or Stumble) When Money Multiplies, financial planner and behavioral finance advocate Shane Tenny, CFP®, explains how even the most successful people can feel overwhelmed and sabotage their financial future when their money grows faster than their conversations about it.

Drawing on over two decades as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional, Tenny combines real-world client stories with the principles of behavioral finance to show how emotions and cognitive biases influence both good and bad money decisions. Higher earnings can create more opportunities – and temptations – for money disengagement, financial secrecy, living beyond your means, or the endless chase to“keep up with the Joneses.”“The hardest part of financial planning isn't the math – it's the mindset,” says Tenny.“Our upbringing, fears, and blind spots influence every decision, often more than data alone.”

Through storytelling and practical tools, Your Next Million introduces the“Six Money Multipliers,” principles that help readers avoid costly missteps, overcome indecision, and align wealth with long-term goals. Instead of stock tips or tax hacks, the book helps readers evaluate decisions based on their values, not headlines.

Underlying the book's key message is the recognition of the growing field of behavioral finance. In Your Next Million, Shane helps personify concepts like overconfidence bias, confirmation bias, and proximity bias, helping readers understand that these tendencies can result in subconscious deviations that sabotage their financial clarity.

Research shows:



Nearly 75% of married or cohabitating Americans report that financial decisions have caused tension in their relationship [Source: eMoney Advisor, 2024]

Cornell research in the Journal of Consumer Psychology found that higher financial stress leads to less communication about money between partners. Source: Cornell Chronicle, 2024]

43% of partnered adults admit to financial secrecy, hiding spending, accounts, or debt from their spouse. Even high-income couples experience this“financial infidelity,” which can quietly undermine trust and relational harmony. [Source: National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) survey, Financial Infidelity Study (2021)]



“Smart, high-achieving couples often reach a point where their money multiplies but their clarity doesn't,” Tenny explains.“This book gives them a framework to align values and decisions because success without structure is just stress in disguise.”

Your Next Million (120 pages) will be available on Wednesday, Nov. 12, on Amazon in hardcopy for $14.95 and Kindle for $9.95, and is now available for pre-order. Available on Amazon.

About the Author

Shane Tenny, CFP®, is Managing Partner of Spaugh Dameron Tenny and a nationally recognized voice in financial planning and behavioral finance. Since 2000, he has combined technical expertise with a passion for helping couples and professionals align their financial strategies with their deepest values. He is currently enrolled in the University of Chicago Booth School of Business Behavioral Economics program. In addition, Shane is also a frequent contributor to podcasts and industry discussions on how emotions and money intersect.

