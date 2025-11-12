Minister Urges Emergency Preparedness To Face Upcoming Weather Instability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) – Minister of Local Administration, Walid Masri, directed the heads of Jordan's municipal committees and joint services councils to raise the level of preparedness to its highest degree to face the upcoming weather conditions.The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecast that the Kingdom will be affected by a state of atmospheric instability and a low-pressure system from Thursday through Saturday.In a circular on Wednesday, Masri said the unstable weather conditions will bring heavy downpour, which may cause flash floods, rising water levels, and landslides in several areas.To ensure better performance, he urged direct coordination among the relevant municipal and provincial services councils to inspect drain infrstructure to ensure readiness and capacity to handle the expected volumes of water.Masri stressed the importance of prior coordination with administrative governors and other service institutions to ensure "integrated" efforts in dealing with any weather-related emergencies.Calling for warning citizens residing near valleys and floodplains, he said preventative measures should be taken, given the expected continuation of the unstable weather conditions for three consecutive days.Masri also directed the heads of joint services councils to prepare all machinery and equipment for immediate intervention in emergency cases.