PSD, Canadian Embassy Talk Security Cooperation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) – Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director General, Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, on Wednesday welcomed Canadian Ambassador Louis-Martin Aumais to discuss security cooperation between the two countries through exchanging expertise and developing performance.
The public security chief highlighted the close Jordanian-Canadian ties across various fields, particularly security and policing, urging security bodies to share successful experiences between security agencies to promote public safety and contribute to efforts in combating crime.
The envoy commended "qualitative" progress made by PSD at both strategic and operational levels, voicing Canada's keen interest in closer coordination with the PSD, which proved efficiency and professionalism in security and humanitarian services and achieving stability.
