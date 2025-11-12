Kazakhstan And Russia On Verge Of Sealing Landmark Nuclear Energy Deal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Russia and Kazakhstan are close to signing significant agreements in the field of nuclear energy, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

"I would like to particularly highlight our cooperation with the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear energy. We are close to signing very important agreements that will pave the way for the actual construction of a nuclear power plant in partnership with Rosatom. This is indeed an important event and a breakthrough project. It involves not only the construction of the plant itself but also the creation of an entirely new area of expertise," Tokayev stated.

The Kazakh president also noted that both sides have set a goal to increase bilateral trade turnover to $30 billion.

“I believe this is a very realistic target, and we will achieve it in the near future,” he said.

Moreover, Tokayev emphasized that there are "no issues or obstacles" in the bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Rosatom is presently overseeing the construction of Kazakhstan's inaugural nuclear power plant, with the official groundbreaking ceremony having taken place on August 8, 2025. The facility is anticipated to commence operations between 2035 and 2036.