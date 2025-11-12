Azerbaijan Inks Solar Energy Deal With Chinese Company

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy and a delegation of China Datang Corporation Ltd. headed by Chairman of the Board of Directors Lu Jun, signed an execution agreement on a 100 MW solar energy project, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The meeting emphasized that broad cooperation in the energy sector is one of the main priorities of the relations between Azerbaijan and China, which have risen to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, and the important role of the documents signed during the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to China in this regard.

The meeting highly appreciated the partnership relations with China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd., which include 100 MW onshore solar, 2 GW offshore wind energy, energy storage systems, and the Green Energy Corridor projects, as well as a training and experience exchange program for specialists in the energy sector of Azerbaijan.

The conducted studies, transportation and installation of wind turbines, organization of local production of equipment, submarine cables, energy transmission, and system regulation were discussed.

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd., and SOCAR Green LLC signed an Execution Agreement on the Evaluation, Development, and Implementation of the 100 MW Solar Power Plant Project in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The agreement provides for the establishment of a company responsible for the implementation of the project and setting up an appropriate steering committee.