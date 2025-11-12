President Tokayev Calls For Boost In Kazakhstan-Russia Economic Partnership
He made the statement during a video address at the plenary session of the 21st Forum for Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, which was held in Uralsk.
Tokayev noted that Russia is Kazakhstan's largest trade and investment partner, and targeted efforts are underway to increase bilateral trade turnover to $30 billion.
"In 2024, Russian investments reached a record high of $4 billion. The total accumulated volume of Russian investments in Kazakhstan, according to our data, has surpassed $27 billion. In turn, Kazakhstan's investments in Russia amount to about $9 billion," Tokayev said.
The president also highlighted that over 20,000 companies with Russian capital are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, creating thousands of jobs and making a significant contribution to the dynamic growth of the economy.
"These impressive figures clearly reflect the high dynamics of our cooperation. I believe we should not stop at this level, but continue moving forward, steadily increasing trade and investments," said the president of Kazakhstan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment