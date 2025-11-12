Tajikistan, Japan Sign Contracts For Education And Healthcare Projects
Of the total, $128,739 will be allocated for the construction of a new school in Vahdat Village, Tojikobod District, Tajikistan, while $99,960 is designated for upgrading medical equipment at Istiklol Central Hospital. The agreements were signed by Japan's Ambassador to Tajikistan, Furuta Keiko, and representatives of the beneficiary organizations.
The GGP program primarily supports local authorities, educational and medical institutions, and international NGOs in developing countries. Since 1996, Japan has implemented 470 humanitarian projects in Tajikistan totaling $39.2 million.
