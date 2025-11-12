Tajikistan, Japan Sign Contracts For Education And Healthcare Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and Japan signed two contracts totaling $228,669 to support local education and healthcare initiatives under Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots and Human Security (GGP) program, Trend reports, citing the Japanese Embassy in Tajikistan.

Of the total, $128,739 will be allocated for the construction of a new school in Vahdat Village, Tojikobod District, Tajikistan, while $99,960 is designated for upgrading medical equipment at Istiklol Central Hospital. The agreements were signed by Japan's Ambassador to Tajikistan, Furuta Keiko, and representatives of the beneficiary organizations.

The GGP program primarily supports local authorities, educational and medical institutions, and international NGOs in developing countries. Since 1996, Japan has implemented 470 humanitarian projects in Tajikistan totaling $39.2 million.