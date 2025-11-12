Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan, Russia Sign Strategic Partnership Declaration

2025-11-12 09:06:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 12. Kazakhstan and Russia have signed a Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Alliance, Trend reports via the Kremlin.

The document was signed by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin during Tokayev's state visit to Russia.

"Our relations with Kazakhstan are developing steadily. Both practice and reality confirm what is written in our fundamental documents. Kazakhstan and Russia are close partners, friends, and reliable allies to each other. This is confirmed by concrete actions. Russia is one of Kazakhstan's leading trade and economic partners and ranks first in terms of investment," Putin said earlier during talks with Tokayev.

Will be updated

Trend News Agency

