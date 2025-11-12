Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan And Chinese Company Explore Capital Investment In Energy

2025-11-12 09:06:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Capital investment in the energy sector has been discussed between Azerbaijan and a Chinese company, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During our meeting with Lyu Jun, Chairman of China Datang Corporation Ltd., we emphasized the promising prospects of our partnership. Discussions focused on the implementation of green energy projects, progress on the Joint Green Energy Industrial Park, capital investment in the energy sector, localization opportunities, and potential avenues for technological cooperation and knowledge transfer," he noted.

China Datang Corporation is one of the five large-scale power generation enterprises in the country, established on the basis of the former State Power Corporation of China in 2002.

