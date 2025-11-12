Court Arrests Energoatom Executive Director Basov, Sets Bail At UAH 40M

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The decision was read out by investigating judge Ihor Strohyi, Ukrinform reports.

"The court has ruled to apply a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of posting UAH 40 million bail," the judge said.

If bail is posted, Basov must appear whenever summoned by investigators, surrender his foreign passports, not leave his place of residence, and refrain from contact with witnesses in the case.

During the hearing, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) requested detention with bail set at UAH 45.42 million.

On November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) announced a special operation to uncover corruption in the energy sector. Investigators found that members of a criminal organization had built an extensive scheme to exert influence over strategic state-owned enterprises, including Energoatom.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said that NABU officers had conducted searches at the premises of businessman and co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio Tymur Mindich, as well as at the residence of Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who previously served as energy minister.

On November 11, law enforcement officers detained five individuals and approved suspicion notices for seven in the energy-sector corruption case. Among them are a businessman who headed a criminal organization, a former adviser to the energy minister, Energoatom's executive director in charge of physical protection and security, and four employees of a "back office" involved in money laundering.

According to the Schemes investigative project, those charged include Tymur Mindich (codenamed "Carlson"), former adviser to the energy minister Ihor Myroniuk ("Rocket"), Energoatom Executive Director for Security Dmytro Basov ("Tenor"), Oleksandr Tsukerman ("Sugarman"), Ihor Fursenko ("Rioshyk"), Lesia Ustymenko, and Liudmyla Zorina.

Five of the suspects have been detained, while Mindich and Tsukerman have fled Ukraine.

A draft resolution was registered in the Verkhovna Rada proposing Galushchenko's dismissal as justice minister.

On November 12, the government decided to suspend Galushchenko from duty, appointing Deputy Minister for European Integration Liudmyla Suhak as acting minister.

Energoatom's supervisory board announced it would convene a special meeting to assess the situation and determine appropriate actions in response to the corruption allegations involving company officials.

Photo: Suspilne