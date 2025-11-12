Farid Kazakov Claims Victory At Istanbul Autumn Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Istanbul Autumn Festival has united incredibly talented dancers from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia, Georgia, and other countries.

Azerbaijan was represented by the renowned dancer, choreographer, ballet artist, and world dance champion Farid Kazakov.

He participated in the Modern Dance category with his new performance "Sentimientos a través del tiempo" and once again claimed first place, winning the admiration and love of the audience.

The dancer shared his joy of the victory with AZERNEWS, expressing how deeply honored and proud he was to represent Azerbaijan on the international stage once again:

"I am proud and happy to have brought another victory to Azerbaijan on the international stage, showcasing the high level of choreography in our country! All of my creative work is focused on representing Azerbaijan at the highest level and promoting our art abroad!"

It is worth noting that students from Kazakov's academy, "Kazakov International Academy", also achieved success, winning in their respective categories at the festival.

The talented dancer is now preparing for the 6th International Multicultural Festival named after Farid Kazakov to be held on December 21 in Istanbul, Turkiye.

During the event, young talents will delight the audience with their performances.

Farid Kazakov is a renowned Azerbaijani and Russian dancer, choreographer, ballet artist, and world dance champion, having won the title at the World Dance Olympiad.

He is a three-time Best Soloist of Russia, a recipient of the prestigious global award Most Fashionable Awards, and a finalist of the international talent show Central Asia's Got Talent. Kazakov is a two-time laureate of Azerbaijan's national awards and has earned the title of |Most Talented Dancer of Turkiye" as well as the "Turkiye Zirve Ödülleri*" national award.

A highly esteemed educator, Farid Kazakov is a distinguished member of the European Cultural Association, serving as an ambassador for both Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

He is a graduate of the Baku Choreography Academy and the Moscow State Institute of Culture.

Kazakov has been a multiple winner and Grand Prix holder of international, national, and republic-level competitions.

His contributions to the arts have earned him a place in the book " Zirvədəki Azərbaycanlılar", recognizing him as one of the outstanding representatives of Azerbaijani youth in the 21st century.

Throughout his career, Farid Kazakov has consistently showcased his artistic excellence while also fulfilling his role as a mentor, guiding and inspiring the next generation of dancers at his "Kazakov International Academy".