ASCO Reports Nearly 5 Mln Tons Of Cargo Transported In Past Ten Months
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) transported a total of 4,838,499 tons of cargo using its tankers and general dry cargo vessels from January to October 2025. During the same period last year, these figures stood at...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment