Natalie Pollard

Professor of Contemporary Literature and Culture, University of Exeter

Natalie's research specialisms are in multi-disciplinary approaches to contemporary writing and visual culture. She is an expert in Anglophone poetry and its connection with artistic practices, ecologies and entangled agencies. Natalie recently completed her third book, 21st-Century Climate Imaginaries, published by Bloomsbury in November 2025. It argues that many iconic climate crisis images and ecological narratives produced by the global north have problematically structured the way environmental change is now understood and managed. It showcases alternative climate imaginaries emerging from global south, Indigenous-led and anti-colonial movements. Natalie is the author of two earlier monographs: Fugitive Pieces: Poetry, Publishing and Visual Culture from Late Modernism to the 21C (Oxford UP, 2020) and Speaking to You: Contemporary Poetry and Public Address (OUP, 2012), and the editor of Don Paterson: Contemporary Critical Essays (Edinburgh UP, 2014). She is also the director of Unhoming Pedagogies, a network which brings together global scholars and students to consider the potential for unmooring anthropocentric educational norms, colonial knowledge structures and power hierarchies, through practices that involve risk-taking and bewilderment, creative digression, environmental and multispecies collaboration.

PhD in contemporary poetry and politics, University of York

MA in modern literature and culture, University of Durham

Fellowship of Advanced HE

–present Professor of Contemporary Literature and Culture, University of Exeter

2010 University of York, PhD

