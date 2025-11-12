David Yates
- Senior Lecturer in Accounting, University of Sheffield
David is a chartered management accountant (CIMA), and holds a PhD and MEd from Aston University. He previously studied at the University of Wales, Aberystwyth where he completed both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in accounting and finance. He joined the University of Sheffield in 2021.
David's main area of research interest lies within the field of accountability. This includes accountability as human relatedness, non-governmental accountability, sustainability accounting and accountability, corporate accountability, and accountability and governance in UK higher education.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Accounting, University of Sheffield
- 2019 Aston University, PhD
