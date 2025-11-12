Gorilla Technology To Host Q3 2025 Financial Results Conference Call On November 18 At 8:30 A.M. ET
Call Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll Free: +1-800-715-9871
International: +1-647-932-3411
Conference ID: 8417220
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact RedChip Companies at 1-407-644-4256.
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay at:
About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.
Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.
Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.
For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology
Public Relations Contact:
Samantha Dowd
Prosek Partners
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-407-644-4256
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Gorilla Technology Group Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment