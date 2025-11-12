403
Kuwait Public Prosecution Sets Duration For Court Rule Execution At 3 Months
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA0 -- The Public Prosecution declared on Wednesday that the legal duration for executing court verdicts has been set at three months effective since the notice of judgement enforcement.
The legal measure has been taken in implementation of the decree-into-law 87/2025, amending the repeated provision 58 of the law 31/1970, as to modifying some articles of the penal code.
The set duration is sufficient for all competent authorities to execute the courts' verdicts, the general prosecution affirmed in a statement.
It warned that failure to adhere to set duration is punitive and subject to interrogation. (end)
