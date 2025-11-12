403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trident Resources Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:36 AM EST - Trident Resources Corp.: Announced positive diamond drill results from the first 3 holes totaling 746 metres (m), of a total planned 6,500m, at its Contact Lake Gold Project. Drill hole CL25003 intersected 7.03 gpt Au over 43.25m including 30.06 gpt Au over 9.25m. Drill hole CL25002 intersected 2.49 gpt Au over 29.61m including 27.09 gpt Au over 2.21m and hole CL25001 intersected 0.56 gpt Au over 29.50m. Trident Resources Corp. shares V are trading down 4 cents at $0.82.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment