TRADEMARK Taps Hunter Rich Jr. As VP Of Growth And Catches The Next Wave

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leading experiential marketing agency that brings brands to life with immersive, effective corporate events just gave its rainmaker a bigger stage. TRADEMARK has promoted Hunter Rich Jr. to Vice President of Growth, effective immediately – a move that signals the agency's continued record growth by expanding into new markets, new verticals, and bigger productions.

Since serving as Director of Business Development starting in 2019, Hunter has been the spark behind TRADEMARK's hot streak: an average 25% year-over-year surge since 2020, marquee wins with global names, and an RFP machine tuned like a world-class band – tight strategy, sharp design, and dead-on operational timing. Internally, he's helped sync sales, production, and creative into one cohesive flow so the whole team can strategize and propose more innovative, smarter, and bigger ideas to clients. The methodology has worked. TRADEMARK's win rate speaks for itself.

“Hunter's mindset and rigor are truly amazing, and he's been instrumental to our growth,” says Elle Chan, TRADEMARK's CEO.“He blends business acumen, EQ, and creative energy in a way that's changed how we build partnerships with some of the most demanding and fast-moving companies around the world. We're thrilled to see him take this next step.”

In the new role, Hunter will steer new-business strategy, lead creative and operational excellence across RFPs, unlock revenue with new and existing clients, mentor high-performing teams, and knit together cross-department initiatives – all while flying the TRADEMARK flag in-market and on the industry circuit.

“Bringing together ambitious brands, passionate creative teams, and world-class production energizes me,” according to Hunter.“I'm fired up for what's next and ready to help write TRADEMARK's next chapter.”

TRADEMARK's enviable client list includes Adobe, Airbnb, Appian, Clay, Lucasfilm, Slack, ZEISS, and more – work built to spark corporate fandom and move the business needle. See the highlights.

About TRADEMARK:

TRADEMARK is a global experiential and brand marketing agency based in San Francisco and New York. We deliver jaw-dropping experiences through the highest level of creativity and production excellence. TRADEMARK offers comprehensive event strategy planning and management services, ensuring every detail is flawlessly executed from concept to completion.

For more information about TRADEMARK, visit weareTRADEMARK.

Media contact:

