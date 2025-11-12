Aeroflow Health And Alohacare Partner To Expand Access To DME In Hawaii

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AlohaCare members now have streamlined access to durable medical equipment offered by Aeroflow, helping them manage maternal health, sleep, incontinence and diabetes care from home

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health, a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, announced it has partnered with AlohaCare to provide patients with easier access to essential medical equipment across Hawaii.

AlohaCare members can now access a wide range of Aeroflow Health's durable medical equipment, with streamlined insurance verification and convenient delivery directly to their homes. The partnership ensures members who manage maternal health, sleep, incontinence or diabetes have the equipment they need to support their care safely and independently.

"In today's complex healthcare landscape, access to durable medical equipment ensures patients have the practical tools and support they need to manage health conditions right at home,” said Amanda Minimi, VP of Health Solution Marketing & Operations at Aeroflow Health.“More patients are seeking reliable solutions that support their everyday health and unique needs. We're proud to partner with providers such as AlohaCare who embrace this patient-centered approach by prioritizing accessibility, convenience and long-term support.”

AlohaCare is a non-profit health plan founded by Hawaii's Community Health Centers with a mission to care for underserved patients with specific health needs. It is the second-largest health plan in Hawaii, specializing in Medicaid insurance for those living on Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Hawaii Island. Through its collaboration with Aeroflow, patients can seamlessly access durable medical equipment to better manage their health at home and on their own schedule.

According to KFF, more than 400,000 children and adults are enrolled in Hawaii Medicaid. Through the partnership with AlohaCare, Aeroflow can provide these patients with instant verification of what their insurance covers, direct access to the medical equipment their doctor prescribed and connections to specialists who can guide them. For Hawaii's diverse communities, multilingual support ensures language is never a barrier to accessing care.

Aeroflow's patient experience centers on removing complexity and connecting people with the right resources at the right time. The company offers a range of comprehensive and integrated services across multiple verticals: Aeroflow Breastpumps, Aeroflow Sleep, Aeroflow Urology, Aeroflow Diabetes, and Aeroflow Nutrition Services.

About Aeroflow Health

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For additional information, please visit.

