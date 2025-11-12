Premier Graphene Inc. ($BIEI) Enters Final Stage Of Price Setting With Latin American Nation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This Follows our Repeatedly, Successful Armor Gear Testing

EL CENTRO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI), a developer of advanced graphene-based defense and protective-wear fortification technologies, reports consistently successful and extremely efficacious results from its personal armor protection gear demonstration. Even more important, test results conformed perfectly to the military's specified requirements.

With the near-term scheduling of the final demonstration, following the military budget approval to occur within the next 2 to 3 weeks, and having reached an oral agreement, we expect the preliminary contract before month's end, and the formal contract shortly thereafter. All facets of the manufacturing and delivery process are designed to avoid any US tariffs, thus maximizing profits for Premier Graphene. Initial manufacturing for state of the art, non-graphene ballistic armor will be performed by an internationally renowned company in partnership with Premier Graphene and HGI Industrial Technologies.









NIJ certified LVL IV (Level IV Body Armor) stand-alone protective, ultra ballistic-resistant plate

Each phase of the testing process has met or exceeded performance expectations of the applicable military personnel, prompting a more substantial order, and an expanded interest among other military branches within this Latin American country and possibly one Central American country and 12 island nations.

Lic. Emmanuel Hernandez, Premier and HGI'S military representative and special military envoy, assures us that the operative military personnel acknowledges that our results throughout the military testing demonstration process consistently confirmed the strength, quality, and reliability of Premier Graphene's innovative materials and protective solutions. Comfort standards were also achieved and exceeded.

This development represents a significant step forward for Premier Graphene, paving the way for the introduction of state-of-the-art graphene-enhanced protective vests, advanced graphene-based gear, and ballistic armor protection designed for a wide range of military and defense vehicles, while maintaining critically important standards of comfort.

In addition to the enhanced protection of military personnel and enhanced comfort, we anticipate future garments to contain graphene enhancements including the capacity of military to track the location of military personnel. This unique feature will not only add to the safety of military personnel but will also enhance offensive and defensive capabilities of such military initiatives.

As part of its broader strategic vision, Premier Graphene explores opportunities to collaborate with leading aerospace and defense organizations - including SpaceX, NASA, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Space Force - to support the growing demand for advanced earth materials and graphene technologies vital to next-generation defense and space innovation.

President Pedro Mendez stated:

“We are ready, willing, and now, capable of accommodating the demands of our perspective military customers. We have a vertically integrated, scalable process that will allow us to grow significantly in a short time. Our mission is not only extremely sustainable, but also expandable. Given the financial commitments of Epidemiologic Solutions Corporation, a charitable, nonprofit organization, organized in accordance with Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3), we are better able to fulfill this mission and others to come.”

Premier Graphene remains committed to meeting the evolving needs of the defense and technology sectors and private industry, including by strengthening graphene supply chains. We also seek to fill the global gap in graphene production as demand continues to rise worldwide.

About Premier Graphene Inc.

Premier Graphene Inc., a leader in the graphene industry, focuses on developing innovative and high-performance graphene materials from sustainable sources like industrial hemp. With cutting-edge technology and research capabilities, the company is dedicated to propelling the industry forward, promoting sustainable practices, and delivering high-quality products across multiple industries, with a current focus on delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that enhance protection, efficiency, and sustainability.

About HGI Industrial Technologies

HGI Industrial Technologies is a key partner in developing innovative industrial technology solutions. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, HGI collaborates with industry leaders to push the boundaries of what's possible in materials science and technology integration.

About Defense Atomics

Defense Atomics engages in advanced research and development for the defense aerospace industry.

Defense Atomics - Defense Atomics Corporation

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“believe,”“intend,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

