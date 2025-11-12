Iherb Kicks Off Global Gifting Season With Its Annual Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sales Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wellness and Beauty Take Center Stage for Month-Long Promotions Featuring Discounts Starting at 20% Off

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb, one of the world's leading online retailers for health and wellness, today launches its premier holiday event: Black Friday. This month-long celebration of savings is available to customers worldwide, giving shoppers ample time to secure essential vitamins, supplements, beauty products, sports nutrition, grocery items, and more.

The promotion kicks off immediately with pre-Black Friday discounts starting at 20% off across numerous top categories. The savings will increase significantly the week of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with deals starting at 25% off sitewide.*

The Black Friday season has undeniably become a global shopping phenomenon, with international consumers increasingly seeking to purchase health essentials and holiday gifts online. A recent analysis indicates that cross-border e-commerce activity related to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2024 grew by over 40% compared to the prior year**, underscoring the event's reach as a worldwide season for securing personal wellness needs and preparing for the holidays. iHerb's Black Friday Month is specifically designed to meet this massive global demand.

“Black Friday shopping at iHerb isn't a fast-paced, hectic sprint-it's a season of joy and thoughtful discovery,” said Hyeyoung Moon, Chief Revenue Officer for iHerb.“By releasing new savings every week and offering dynamic discounts, customers everywhere can take their time to stock up on wellness essentials and find meaningful, high-quality gifts for people they love, no matter where they live.”

What's New This Season



Weekly Deal Drops: New categories and brands will go on sale each week throughout November, with deep, tiered discounts on health & wellness best-sellers.

Holiday Gift Guide: To make gifting effortless, iHerb debuts a comprehensive Holiday Gift Guide

New Exclusive Gift Set: Introducing the iHerb Exclusive: 12 Days of Favorites



The Perfect Fit: iHerb eGift Cards

For Affiliate and Media Publishers

iHerb, a global leader in health and wellness e-commerce with $2.4 billion in net sales in 2024, invites key media outlets covering lifestyle, beauty, wellness, and consumer deals to explore partnership opportunities. Herb's Affiliate Program operates through reputable tier-one affiliate networks, including Partnerize, Impact, CJ, AWIN, and YouTube Affiliates, where partners can earn market-leading commission rates. In 2024, iHerb affiliate partners earned more than $12 million in commissions, fueled by iHerb's strong 7.9% conversion rate-among the best in e-commerce, according to Similarweb. For details, contact ...

For media outlets seeking b-roll footage of iHerb's fulfillment operations, please visit:

About iHerb

iHerb, LLC, is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from nearly 2,000 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves 14 million active customers across 180 countries and 36 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by nine climate-controlled logistics centers located in the U.S., Asia, and Saudi Arabia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit iherb.

* Some exclusions may apply.

** According to The Global E-Commerce Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2024 Report

Share the gift of health and choice effortlessly with iHerb's flexible