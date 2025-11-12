Veritext Legal Solutions Announces 6Th Annual CLE-Xtreme Webinar Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company offers its annual one-day educational event with ethics CLE opportunities and immersive learning experiences for legal professionals

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces CLE-Xtreme 2025, its sixth annual virtual continuing legal education event, taking place on Friday, December 5, 2025.

CLE-Xtreme 2025 offers attorneys and legal professionals a unique opportunity to potentially earn up to four ethics CLE credits in a single action-packed day, entirely online and free of charge. The event features a robust lineup of webinars, each led by seasoned legal industry experts exploring the most urgent and forward-thinking topics in law.

The CLE programs include:

AI Prompt Playbook: Sharpening AI Queries for Secure, Strategic, and Strong Legal Research

Time: noon ET

Presented by Mike Murray, VP of product strategy at Veritext, this session equips legal professionals to optimize AI and natural language technology in legal research with live demonstrations and practical guidance on responsible AI use.

Social Media: Discovery, Ethics, Evidence & Sanctions

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Led by Veritext senior account executive Jonathan Pearl, this webinar explores the risks and ethical land mines of social media in litigation, including ABA guidance and best practices for gathering and submitting electronic evidence.

AI & the Record: Balancing Innovations and Ethics in Legal Proceedings

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Also presented by Mike Murray, this timely session reviews generative AI's impact on litigation, the role of officers of the court and critical considerations for the legal industry.

Data Security Ethics: Law Firm and Client Protection in a Tech-Driven Era

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Presented by Megan Carosi and Andy Fredericks, regional leaders at Veritext, this program examines today's most pressing data privacy and cybersecurity challenges and provides practical tactics to safeguard sensitive information.

“We are proud to support the legal community with our most aggressive CLE-Xtreme program yet,” states Jenny Schlueter, VP of marketing at Veritext.“By bringing together innovative thought leaders, cutting-edge topics and practical guidance in a convenient virtual format, we help legal professionals grow and adapt in a rapidly changing landscape-all while earning ethics CLE credits.”

Attorneys, litigation support staff and legal professionals can attend one or all sessions throughout the day. All credits are pending state bar approval. For the agenda, session details and secure registration, visit: .

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details-so legal teams can focus on the case.

