CBIZ's 2026 Tax Planning Guide Offers A Roadmap For Smart, Strategic Tax Planning

Cleveland, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ, Inc., a leading national professional services advisor, today announced the release of its 2026 Tax Planning Guide, a comprehensive resource designed to help businesses and individuals navigate the sweeping changes introduced by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) and plan for 2026 with confidence.

The guide breaks down how the OBBBA is reshaping the tax landscape and offers practical strategies for preparing for 2026 and beyond. It includes impactful insights on topics ranging from net operating losses, Supreme Court decisions on tariffs, and AI and automation.

“The OBBBA represents one of the most significant overhauls to tax policy in recent years, and its effects will be felt across every industry,” said Joseph Perry, National Leader, Tax Services at CBIZ.“Our 2026 Tax Planning Guide positions tax planning not as a year‐end checklist, but as a growth driver, inviting decision‐makers to turn complexity into clarity, and strategy into savings.”

Qualified Production Property: Manufacturers are now eligible for a 100% deduction for the cost of new qualified production property where construction begins after Jan. 19, 2025, and before 2029.

Expanded Qualified Opportunity Zones: Updated rules open fresh windows for capital‐gain deferral and reinvestment, particularly for both business and individual investors managing“trapped” gains.

Expanded 1202 Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS): The new rules offer potentially large tax exclusions for founders and investors, and now taxpayers must think about QSBS in estate and succession‐planning contexts. New Individual Tax-Advantaged Provisions: The OBBBA provides higher state and local tax caps and new deductions for tip income and overtime pay, a temporary bonus deduction for seniors, and Trump accounts for children under eight, among others.

Major provisions include the immediate deductibility of domestic research and experimental expenses, the restoration of 100% bonus depreciation, the permanent expansion of Section 179 expensing, and increases to the estate and gift tax exemptions.Businesses and individuals can benefit from:The OBBBA implemented changes affecting both C corporations and pass-through entities, offering enhanced, new, or permanent tax benefits. This encourages businesses to reconsider which type of entity they should choose.A detailed chart illustrates the impact of new provisions on major industries, helping organizations spot opportunities and set compliance priorities.Global trade and tariffs aren't just supply‐chain tactics - they're tax‐planning drivers. Companies must account for tariff risks and potential trade‐policy shifts in their U.S. tax strategy.

CBIZ's national tax office is hosting a webinar on November 13, 2025, from 1-3 p.m. EST, during which our experts will share insights from the guide and discuss how the tax changes might affect your business and personal finances.

The CBIZ 2026 Tax Planning Guide is available for download here.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading professional services advisor to middle-market businesses and organizations nationwide. With unmatched industry knowledge and expertise in accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ delivers forward-thinking insights and actionable solutions to help clients anticipate what's next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. CBIZ has more than 10,000 team members across more than 160 locations in 22 major markets coast to coast. For more information, visit .

