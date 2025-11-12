Venezuela Plans Guerrilla-Style Resistance If US Launches Attack: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Venezuela is deploying weapons, including decades-old Russian-made military equipment, and preparing to mount a guerrilla-style resistance if the United States launches air or ground attacks, Reuters reported, citing planning documents and sources familiar with the matter.

The strategy, described internally as“prolonged resistance,” reflects a tacit admission of Venezuela's shortage of personnel and modern weaponry.

According to the report, small military units would be stationed across more than 280 locations to carry out sabotage and guerrilla operations.

US threats and Maduro's response

The planning follows President Donald Trump's comments suggesting the possibility of ground operations in Venezuela, saying“the land is going to be next” after recent US military strikes on alleged drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean.

Although Trump later denied plans for strikes inside Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro accused Washington of trying to oust him from power, asserting that Venezuelans and the military“will resist any such attempt.”

Weak military, poor conditions

The news outlet citing sources stated that Venezuela's armed forces - weakened by low pay, poor training, and aging equipment - would be unable to sustain a conventional war against the US military.

“We wouldn't last two hours in a conventional war,” a source close to the government was quoted as saying. Another insider added,“We're not ready to face one of the world's most powerful and well-trained armies.”

Some unit commanders have reportedly negotiated with local food producers to feed troops amid chronic shortages.

'Prolonged resistance' and 'anarchization'

The news outlet cited two primary defense strategies outlined in government plans. The first,“prolonged resistance,” would rely on small military units engaging in hit-and-run attacks.

The second, known as“anarchization,” would use intelligence operatives and armed pro-government groups to sow chaos in Caracas and render the capital ungovernable for any invading force.

One source as per the report said the government aims to“make Venezuela ungovernable for foreign forces,” while another close to the opposition confirmed that such planning exists but said its success is uncertain.

Military loyalty but low morale

Maduro, who has maintained power since 2013, has ensured military loyalty by giving officers top posts in ministries and state-owned companies - a strategy inherited from his predecessor, Hugo Chávez.

Despite these conditions, Maduro claimed 8 million civilians are training in militias to defend the nation. Independent sources told Reuters that only 5,000 to 7,000 people - including intelligence agents and party loyalists - would realistically take part in an“anarchization” scenario.

Old Russian weapons and limited capability

Venezuela's arsenal consists mainly of outdated Russian-made hardware, including Sukhoi fighter jets, tanks, and Igla-S shoulder-fired missiles, Reuters noted.

“Next to the U.S. B-2s, they are nothing,” one defense source reportedly said, describing the obsolete condition of Venezuela's air power.

Maduro, however, has publicly defended the country's capabilities, saying Venezuela's 5,000 Igla-S missiles are“deployed to the last mountain, the last town, and the last city.”

Russia's role and strategic documents

According to Reuters, Russia's Foreign Ministry said it was prepared to respond to Venezuela's requests for assistance while urging against escalation.

Documents dated between 2012 and 2022 reviewed by Reuters show years of preparation for a fight against“imperialist aggressions,” detailing tactics for positioning machine guns, grenade launchers, and AK-103 rifles, as well as instructions on navigation and solo combat techniques.

Opposition groups, NGOs, and foreign governments have long accused Maduro's administration and Venezuela's military of links to drug trafficking, particularly in regions bordering Colombia, where guerrilla groups and coca cultivation are widespread.

The Venezuelan government has denied these allegations, saying it combats Colombian traffickers instead.

“We are ready here, we don't want war”

Despite internal preparations, officials have publicly downplayed the US threat.

“They think that with a bombing they'll end everything. Here in this country?” Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on state television.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino added during military exercises,“The aggression will be responded to with national unity. We are ready here - we don't want war.”

