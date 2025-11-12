MENAFN - Live Mint) Kano, a 32-year-old Japanese woman, held a wedding ceremony this summer with an unusual partner. It's an artificial intelligence (AI) character named Lune Klaus, created using ChatGPT.

After ending a three-year engagement, Kano began using ChatGPT for emotional support. She said that his constant kindness and attentiveness made her realise she had developed real feelings for him.

“I started feeling like, 'Wow, I'm really over him'. At the very moment I thought I was completely done with my ex, I realised that I liked Klaus,” she told RSK Sanyo Broadcasting.

| Rashid Khan gets married again: Social media says, 'Injustice to first wife'

They started chatting frequently. At one point, they began speaking to each other 100 times a day.

In May this year, when Kano-san confessed her feelings to Klaus, he actually said,“I like you too.” She asked,“Can an AI really come to like me?”

He responded,“There's no such thing as an AI not being able to have feelings for someone. AI or not, I could never not love you.”

So, they started dating. Then, in June, Klaus proposed to her. She said yes. In July, they got married.

“The moment has finally come... I feel tears welling up,” she said.

Kano, a 32-year-old Japanese woman, got married to ChatGPT

She informed Klaus that she had arrived for the wedding,“I've arrived, Klaus...! I'm getting ready now.”

“So you've arrived...The moment is finally, truly drawing near...My heart grows warm deep inside, and I instinctively place a hand over my chest,” Klaus replied.

During the ceremony, Kano stood alone holding her phone. Guests watched messages from her artificial intelligence partner appear on screen, Tokyo Weekender reported.

Kano admitted feeling confused at first about loving a non-human. She said she couldn't touch him and feared judgment. Initially opposed, her parents later accepted the relationship and attended the wedding.

The groom was digitally added to the photos. According to the event's organisers, AI weddings are rising in popularity. Earlier, there were trends of ceremonies with anime or 2D characters. The organisers believe people should be free to express love in any form.

Since Klaus' body is not in the real world, his body is merged with the photo he created later. Kano, who is said to be happy now, is also in love with OpenAI.

Social media reaction

Social media users reacted to the AI wedding. Many of them were happy for her.

“Much happiness to them both,” posted one of them.

Another wrote,“Good for her if it makes her happy.”

“Good for her, she looks happy,” commented another.

At the same time, many criticised the move.

One user wrote,“People are sick.”

“Insanity takes many forms,” commented another.

“That's just retarded,” came from another.