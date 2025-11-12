El-Erian Reportedly Says Affordability Debate Ignores A Key Factor Rising Income Anxiety

Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, on Wednesday reportedly said that while the focus on the affordability squeeze because of inflation is“understandable,” it ignores a critical component of the phenomenon.

In an opinion piece for The Financial Times, El-Erian stated that the recent U.S. elections brought to the fore the anxiety among Americans about inflation, highlighting that affordability is one of the primary concerns. However, he added that focusing only on inflation is not sufficient.

“The focus on prices is understandable. The inflationary surge of 2021-22 was a major shock that made the cost of staples, such as groceries and utilities, a source of pain,” he said.

El-Erian added that focusing on inflation makes for a“compelling battle cry” for politicians. However, many voters were frustrated that there was a disconnect between news of inflation coming down and the fact that it was the rate of inflation that had slowed, not the prices of goods and services.

“It is income that is now under greater pressure, exposing the fragile financial foundation of too many households,” the economist added.

