IND Vs SA, Kolkata Test: Eden Gardens Traffic Restrictions, Parking Ban & Diversions Details Here

IND vs SA, 1st Test: The Kolkata Traffic Police has announced major traffic restrictions around Eden Gardens ahead of the first Test match between India and South Africa, scheduled from November 14 to 18. Measures are being taken to ensure smooth traffic flow and security during the match.

Ban on Goods Vehicles

From 7 AM to 7 PM each day between November 14 and 18, all types of goods vehicles will be banned on roads around Eden Gardens and the Maidan.

Exemptions:

Goods vehicles coming from Howrah via Vidyasagar Setu towards Posta Bazar via St. George's Gate Road and Strand Road will be allowed.

Complete bans:



Roads adjacent to the Victoria Memorial

Khudiram Bose Road

North Brook Avenue Gostha Pal Sarani

Diversions and Vehicle Movement



Buses traveling from Babughat past the main entrance of Eden Gardens will be diverted.

Other vehicles will not be allowed to pass directly in front of Eden Gardens. On-duty traffic sergeants will redirect vehicles to alternative routes.

Parking Prohibitions

During the five days of the Test match, parking will be prohibited on the following roads:



Gostha Pal Sarani

Khudiram Bose Road

Government Place East

Rani Rashmoni Avenue

Old Court House Street

Indira Gandhi Sarani

Gurunanak Sarani Dufferin Road

Official Notification

The Kolkata Traffic Police shared the details via its Twitter handle, urging commuters to plan their travel in advance and follow diversion routes.

- Kolkata Traffic Police (@KPTrafficDept) November 11, 2025