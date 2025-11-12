Smuggler Arrested In Bengal Gold Valued At Over Rs 88 Lakh Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a smuggler and seized gold worth over Rs 88 lakh from his possession along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal.

“Troops of the 143 Bn, BSF, under the South Bengal Frontier, who are deployed at the Tarali-1 Border Outpost, received specific intelligence inputs of an attempt to smuggle gold through their area of responsibility. The input said that the smuggler, dressed as a farmer, would move from the Hakimpur market towards Swarupdah,” a senior BSF official said.

He said that the troops set up additional checkpoints on dirt tracks passing through paddy fields.

He said that around 11.24 am, a man, dressed as a local farmer, was spotted on a cycle, moving towards the main road from the paddy fields, adding that he was stopped and searched.

“The troops found a packet wrapped in brown paper concealed in a knot of his lungi. Six gold biscuits were found on opening the packet. The man was apprehended and taken to the Tarali-1 BOP,” he added.

During preliminary interrogation, the smuggler confessed that the gold had been brought across the border from Bangladesh.

The apprehended individual, along with the seized gold, has been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action.

The biscuits weighed 712 grams and were valued at nearly Rs 88.34 lakh.

The BSF has seized a large quantity of gold close to the Indo-Bangladesh Border over the last several weeks.

The official said that many smugglers and couriers have been arrested, and valuable information regarding the networks involved in the smuggling has been gleaned.

This has been possible through enhanced intelligence gathering and better coordination between all departments, he said.