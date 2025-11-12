ADNOC, TII And ASPIRE Begin Autonomous Drone Integration To Transform Emergency Response Operations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ADNOC, Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and ASPIRE, today announced a pilot project to test and deploy coordinated drone fleets for rapid aerial disaster monitoring. Signed during Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025, the research and development partnership underscores Abu Dhabi's leadership in applying advanced autonomy to protect people, assets, and the environment.

Under the agreement, TII working in partnership with ADNOC and supported by ASPIRE, will pioneer a system that provides ADNOC's Crisis Management Center with real-time aerial intelligence during emergency situations. The initiative integrates autonomous, long-range, and swarm-based drone operations into one unified framework.

At the facility level, drones stationed at ADNOC sites will be able to take off and stream live video directly to headquarters. Wider monitoring and long-range incident response will be handled by long-range autonomous drones launched from ADNOC's network of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hubs as well as smaller drones, linked back to ADNOC's headquarters, enabling coverage across the country. In the event of large-scale incidents, fleets of autonomous drones can also be rapidly deployed via a mothership to scan extensive areas within a matter of minutes searching for stranded people and offering them connectivity and informational support.

By combining these capabilities, the project will allow ADNOC to reduce response times, increase situational awareness and minimize risk to frontline personnel. The collaboration reflects a step toward integrating autonomous systems into live emergency operations, with potential to transform how critical infrastructure operators across the UAE and beyond safeguard their people and assets.

“Emergencies demand speed and clarity, and this collaboration is about delivering both. By combining ADNOC's operational expertise with ARRC's advanced robotics, we are showing how coordinated drone systems can provide immediate, actionable insights when they matter most. For Abu Dhabi, this is not just a pilot; it is an example of how applied R&D can turn deep tech into life-saving solutions that redefine resilience in critical industries,” said Andrew Strefford, Executive Director at ASPIRE.

“Drone autonomy has reached a point where single-use applications are no longer enough. What we are building with ADNOC is a coordinated, multi-layered system that integrates autonomous, long-range, and swarm operations into one seamless framework. By plugging directly into ADNOC's Crisis Management Center, we are validating technologies that could be scaled across the wider energy and utilities sectors,” said Prof. Enrico Natalizio, Chief Researcher of TII's Autonomous Robotics Research Center.

“ADNOC continues to leverage advanced technologies including drones and robotics to enhance the safety and efficiency of our people and operations. Through this partnership with TII and ASPIRE, we will explore how coordinated drone fleets can be deployed to provide real-time intelligence across our value chain and better protect our people and assets,” said Khaled Alblooshi- Vice President, Digital Projects and innovations, ADNOC.

The pilot will operate under ADNOC's Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) framework, with full adoption considered upon successful completion of the POC. Beyond ADNOC's immediate operations, the initiative has the potential to transform how critical infrastructure worldwide prepares for and responds to emergencies; from utilities and energy to transport and environmental management.

By pioneering the integration of coordinated drone fleets into live crisis operations, Abu Dhabi is not only strengthening its own resilience but also setting a global benchmark for how AI and autonomy can safeguard societies and accelerate safer, more sustainable industrial practices.

About ADNOC:ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC's objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate's vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates' economic growth and diversification.

About TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION INSTITUTE (TII):

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 9 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions, and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

About ASPIRE:

ASPIRE drives the creation of future transformative technologies as the innovation acceleration arm of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). Playing a critical role as Abu Dhabi's R&D catalyst, ASPIRE is responsible for bridging the gap between cutting-edge research and industry needs, channeling R&D funding into high-impact projects, and speeding up breakthroughs by organizing intensive grand challenges and global competitions. ASPIRE works in consultation with cross-sector industry stakeholders, universities, regulators, researchers and innovators from all sectors and economies to pave the way for impactful technological advancements and sustainable solutions.