Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alico To Participate At The Stephens Annual Investment Conference


2025-11-12 08:46:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference, taking place November 18-20, 2025 in Nashville, TN. Mr. Kiernan will be available to meet with investors on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALCO) is a Florida-based agribusiness and land management company with over 125 years of experience. Following its strategic transformation in 2025, Alico operates as a diversified land company with approximately 50,550 acres across 8 Florida counties. The Company focuses on strategic land development opportunities and diversified agricultural operations, leveraging its extensive land portfolio to create long-term shareholder value while maintaining its commitment to responsible land stewardship and conservation. Learn more about Alico at .

Investor Contact:
John Mills
ICR
(646) 277-1254
...

Brad Heine
Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
...


