Plymouth Rock And North Jersey Chamber Of Commerce Launch New Insurance Discount Program

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, is proud to announce a new insurance program in collaboration with the North Jersey Chamber of Commerce (NJCC). The new program offers personal auto and home insurance discounts to all NJCC members and their employees in New Jersey.

“We're honored to join forces with the North Jersey Chamber of Commerce in a partnership that supports the region's thriving business community,” said Greg Kalinsky, President & CEO of the Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey.“Transportation plays a vital role in how we live and work, and at Plymouth Rock, we're committed to helping people stay protected. Through this program, we're proud to offer exclusive savings to Chamber members and their employees on their auto and home insurance.”

This collaboration reflects Plymouth Rock's commitment to supporting NJCC members and their employees with valuable benefits, tailored coverage options, and dedicated service, including home bundling options. It includes unique benefits like the Get Home Safe® taxi and rideshare reimbursement, and Crashbusters® mobile claim service.

“We're thrilled to announce our newest partnership with Plymouth Rock Assurance-an exclusive benefit for our North Jersey Chamber of Commerce members,” said Michelle Vernuccio, President of the North Jersey Chamber of Commerce.“In a state like New Jersey, where the cost of living is organically high and transportation plays such a vital role in our professional and personal lives, finding ways to save matters more than ever. Whether it's getting to work, attending a networking event, or driving to a client meeting, safe and affordable transportation is critical to our members' success. This program reflects our continued commitment to supporting the people and businesses that keep North Jersey moving forward.”

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states pursuant to licensing arrangements. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $2.3 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policy as issued. Some discounts, coverages, payment plans, features and benefits are not available in all states and companies, and premiums may vary by purchase method. Certain limitations may apply. You can learn more about us by visiting .

About NJCC :

The North Jersey Chamber of Commerce is a mid-sized non-profit business organization concentrating on providing its members with substantial opportunities to GROW their business, SAVE money on products and services, and CONNECT with thousands of North Jersey's finest business leaders.

Our membership continues to grow on a daily basis because of this culture created. To date, we represent over 165 cities, representing 13 counties throughout Northern New Jersey. The growing seed reflects upon how our members see, feel, and most importantly, develop, their circle of professional networks each day.

