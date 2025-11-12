Important Notice To Long-Term Shareholders Of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) And Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), shares prior to March 5, 2024 and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Avantor's competitive positioning was weaker than Defendants had publicly represented; (2) Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition; and (3) as a result, Defendants' representations about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

$AVTR #Avantor

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company's business and operations. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants downplayed pressures on the Company's adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company's assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs.

#HUM $HUM #Humana

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of Inspire Medical have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Current Inspire Medical shareholders who have continuously held Inspire Medical shares since prior to August 6, 2024 , can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

BASIS OF THE INVESTIGATION: A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP), via certain of its officers, misled investors and/or failed to disclose that the company was having serious problems with the launch of its most important new product, a sleep apnea device called“Inspire V.” It is alleged that Inspire Medical and certain of its officers falsely assured investors that Inspire had satisfied all regulatory, technical, and commercial conditions for the launch of its“next generation” product; that demand for Inspire V was high; and that the Company's commercial launch of its new device was proceeding successfully. It is alleged that in reality, none of these positive statements were true. Instead, and unbeknownst to investors, the Inspire V launch was a disaster. Contrary to Defendants' public statements, demand for Inspire V was minimal because Inspire Medical's customers were already flush with inventory- older, unsold versions of Inspire Medical's sleep apnea device. Moreover, Defendants had failed to take basic steps to ensure clinician and payor uptake of the new device leading to massive delays in adoption. On August 4, 2025, Inspire Medical and its officers were forced to admit the truth, which once revealed, caused the price of Inspire stock to plummet by 32% and wiping out more than $1.5 billion in shareholder value.

If you have continuously held Inspire Medical (NYSE: INSP) shares since prior to August 6, 2024 , you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. $INSP #InspireMedical

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) - Securities Fraud Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss and is Now Stayed Pending Attempts to Settle:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) as an underlying securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss the complaint and is now stayed pending attempts to settle the case. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shareholder who purchased Maison shares on or shortly after its October 5, 2023 IPO and still hold shares today, you may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY?: Key allegations in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint against Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) have survived a motion to dismiss and the case is stayed pending settlement of the matter. The complaint alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period (October 5, 2023 through December 15, 2023), Maison, through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, including failing to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) that the Company's CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 31, 2025, material portions of the underlying complaint survived a motion to dismiss.

On October 28, 2025, the court Ordered a stay in the class action litigation pending the parties attempts to reach settlement.



#Maison $MSS

