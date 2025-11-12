FDA Clears Magstim Magnetic Stimulation For Chronic Pain Treatment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landmark clearance opens access to non-drug, non-invasive pain relief for millions

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of people living with chronic pain now have a clinically proven, non-invasive, and drug-free treatment option. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared Magstim Magnetic Stimulation for the treatment of chronic pain, providing a validated therapy that directly targets neural pathways involved in pain processing and has already improved patient outcomes worldwide.

Magstim Magnetic Stimulation modulates neural pathways involved in pain perception, helping patients experience reduced pain intensity, improved physical function, and enhanced quality of life. This is a tested, proven technology that empowers physicians and clinicians to treat pain at its source.

“Chronic pain remains one of the most persistent challenges in healthcare,” said Ronnie Stolec-Campo, CEO of Welcony.“This FDA clearance reinforces years of research validating magnetic stimulation as a safe, non-addictive proven therapy that relieves pain and reduces reliance on medication or surgery. It represents a pivotal step forward in expanding trusted, evidence-based treatment options for patients and clinicians.”

For Magstim peripheral magnetic stimulation, a magnetic coil is positioned over a peripheral nerve to modulate pain pathways. The magnetic pulses influence targeted nerve fibers, reaching deeper nerves through skin and soft tissue - all without invasive implants, injections or pharmaceuticals. This helps patients experience reduced pain intensity, improved physical function, and enhanced quality of life.

Magstim Rapid offers a smart, simple magnetic stimulation that is clinically validated for the management of chronic, post-surgical, and post-traumatic pain care. The technology is designed for multidisciplinary use for pain clinics, physiotherapy to rehabilitation centers and other care settings.

For over 35 years, Magstim has been at the forefront of magnetic stimulation, supporting global research, and shaping the future of neuromodulation. Cited in more than 15,000 scientific studies, Magstim's technologies are trusted by leading clinicians and researchers worldwide.

*The Magstim Rapid is FDA cleared for the stimulation of peripheral nerves for relief of chronic intractable, post-traumatic, and post-surgical pain for patients 18 and older.

To learn more about Magstim Rapid and the entire family of research and clinical neurotechnology innovations, visit Magstim or call 844-624-7846.

About Welcony

Globally, Welcony technologies have supported thousands of research labs, clinics, hospitals and universities that focus on mental health, brain disorders, cognitive neuroscience and neuromonitoring. Key brands include Magstim Magnetic Stimulation, MagstimEGI high-density EEG, Technomed Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurosign Interoperative Nerve Monitoring. Welcony is backed by Telegraph Hill Partners, a San Francisco based private equity company.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Mark Sejvar,... 323-363-3530