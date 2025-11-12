Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Charleston Prototype Store

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURANGO, Colo., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its entirely new prototype store on King Street, taking place the weekend of November 13–15. This marks the debut of a fresh design and experience concept for the beloved brand-one that engages all five senses and introduces an immersive chocolate experience unlike any other.

Guests can indulge in the scent of freshly made fudge and caramel apples, the sight of our chocolatiers at work, and the sound of sizzling caramel being poured over handcrafted treats. The new store features a modern, open layout with warm wood accents, an expanded ice cream counter, and our signature mountain-sized chocolates-all still handcrafted with the same care and tradition that made Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory a household name.

“This new prototype represents the next chapter for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory,” said Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.“We've reimagined what a chocolate shop can be-an experience that delights all five senses while preserving our heritage of handcrafting premium chocolates that bring joy to every customer.”

David Denker, Vice President of Franchise Development, added,“Our new store design sets the stage for stores that should last the tale of time. It's a balance of modern design and old-world craftsmanship-something truly timeless that celebrates what makes our brand special.”

Ross Theesen, franchise owner of the new Charleston location, shared his excitement:“We're honored to bring this new experience to King Street. This community loves quality, creativity, and authenticity-and that's exactly what Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory delivers.”

The Grand Opening weekend will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, November 13 at 10 a.m ., followed by a lineup of exciting promotions and activities, including:

. Free Caramel Apple or Truffle with any purchase of $25 or more.

. Golden Ticket Giveaway - one lucky guest each day throughout the weekend will receive a free 4-pack of our signature caramel apples.

. Free samples, exclusive giveaways, and photo-worthy treats throughout the celebration

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory invites Charleston locals and visitors alike to join the celebration and experience the sweet side of King Street like never before.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America's ChocolatierTM, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 2025 and Franchise Times' Franchise 400® for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate over 250 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Media Contact:

Jeremy Garcia

Vice President of Marketing

970.375/5689

...