Amaze Completes Acquisition Of The Food Channel With Plans To Revamp Platform Experience For Culinary Creators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The stock-based purchase strengthens Amaze's position in the growing food and beverage creator economy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) ( “Amaze” ) a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the assets of The Food Channel®, a prominent digital platform dedicated to culinary content and inspiration. The purchase price for the assets was $650,000 payable in the form of a convertible promissory note issued by Amaze. The purchase marks a key step in Amaze's strategy to expand into new creator verticals.

The acquisition enables Amaze to combine its network of food creators with The Food Channel's established digital brand to power a next-generation social commerce and entertainment platform. The Amaze team is currently developing an all-new FoodChannel, designed to deliver an immersive, community-driven experience. This will allow Amaze's 60,000 plus food creators to engage new audiences and brands at the redesigned

“Food and dining creators are among the most passionate and engaged communities online,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze.“Bringing creators and fans together under The Food Channel brand allows us to deliver a more meaningful and interactive experience. With the purchase officially complete, we are focused on building an enhanced integrated e-commerce solution that celebrates creativity, drives community, and turns passion for food into opportunity.”

Danielle Pederson, CMO of Amaze, added:“Since announcing our intent to purchase The Food Channel in September, we've seen an incredible response from brands, product companies, media companies and food creators alike. The Food Channel name carries strong credibility, and the excitement to collaborate and innovate around this next chapter has been tremendous.”

Founded as a print publication in 1989, The Food Channel transitioned online in 1993 and later joined the USA Today network in 2017 to expand its reach. With over three decades of culinary leadership, The Food Channel has continuously adapted to new mediums and platforms, making it easy for food enthusiasts to indulge in their passion and explore the many ways food intersects with life. Amaze's ownership will build upon that legacy, providing creators with the AI-backed technology and suite of tools needed to achieve sustainable success.

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to“sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at .

About The Food Channel:

The Food Channel has been a trusted source for food & beverage enthusiasts since 1989. The company built a loyal following by offering consumers informative recipes, articles and videos about food and culture, and providing a platform where content-makers can share their food-related content. The company is transforming into a platform to enable food & beverage creators and influencers to monetize their audiences, and adding e-commerce, online culinary classes, virtual cooking events, and culinary travel experiences.

