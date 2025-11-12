TON Strategy Company Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Update On TON Treasury Strategy
| TON STRATEGY COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|53,040
|$
|7,617
|Restricted cash
|885
|878
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $55 and $0 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|865
|350
|ERC receivable – short-term
|734
|2,458
|Short-term investments - trading
|-
|4,913
|Other digital assets
|442
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,468
|252
|Total current assets
|58,434
|16,468
|Long-lived assets, net
|2,896
|3,663
|Intangible assets, net
|1,014
|178
|Goodwill
|5,165
|-
|TON – unrestricted
|62,127
|-
|TON - restricted
|525,673
|-
|Other non-current assets
|6,567
|326
|Total assets
|$
|661,876
|$
|20,635
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,765
|$
|731
|Accrued expenses
|2,098
|2,326
|Contract liabilities
|448
|134
|Accrued payroll
|574
|425
|Accrued officers' compensation
|284
|534
|Note payable, current
|-
|20
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|143
|124
|Contingent liability, current
|500
|-
|Total current liabilities
|7,812
|4,294
|Long-term liabilities
|Note payable, non-current
|-
|98
|Contingent liability, non-current
|100
|-
|Deferred tax liability – non-current
|14,404
|-
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|104
|222
|Total liabilities
|22,420
|4,614
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 59,090,521 and 993,120 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|6
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|747,948
|203,295
|Accumulated deficit
|(108,850
|)
|(187,094
|)
|Total stockholders' equity in Ton Strategy Company
|639,104
|16,202
|Non-controlling interests
|352
|(181
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|639,456
|16,021
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|661,876
|$
|20,635
| TON STRATEGY COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|1,535
|$
|103
|$
|2,785
|$
|147
|Go Fund Yourself
|1,367
|25
|3,545
|25
|TON
|707
|-
|707
|-
|Total Revenue
|3,609
|128
|7,037
|172
|Costs and expenses
|Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below
|888
|54
|1,846
|90
|Depreciation and amortization
|341
|273
|963
|798
|General and administrative (Including noncash compensation of $15,049 and $220, respectively and $17,552 and $958, respectively)
|24,088
|2,113
|31,529
|7,218
|Total costs and expenses
|25,317
|2,440
|34,338
|8,106
|Operating loss
|(21,708
|)
|(2,312
|)
|(27,301
|)
|(7,934
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income
|289
|193
|500
|361
|Unrealized gain on short-term investments
|-
|109
|-
|109
|Interest expense
|-
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(236
|)
|Financing costs
|-
|-
|-
|(90
|)
|Other income, net
|184
|46
|524
|649
|Net gain on crypto assets
|120,358
|-
|120,358
|-
|Total other income (expense), net
|120,831
|347
|121,381
|793
|Net income (loss) before income taxes
|99,123
|(1,965
|)
|94,080
|(7,141
|)
|Income tax expense
|14,404
|-
|14,151
|-
|Net income (loss)
|84,719
|(1,965
|)
|79,929
|(7,141
|)
|Less: Net income attributable to non- controlling interests
|383
|-
|533
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to Ton Strategy Company
|84,336
|(1,965
|)
|79,396
|(7,141
|)
|Preferred Stock dividend payable
|(67
|)
|(99
|)
|(152
|)
|(240
|)
|Deemed dividend due to redemption of Preferred Stock
|(1,000
|)
|(652
|)
|(1,000
|)
|(652
|)
|Net income (loss) to common stockholders
|$
|83,269
|$
|(2,716
|)
|$
|78,244
|$
|(8,033
|)
|Net income (loss) per share - basic
|$
|2.23
|$
|(3.82
|)
|$
|5.86
|$
|(17.16
|)
|Net income (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|2.23
|$
|(3.82
|)
|$
|5.85
|$
|(17.16
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|37,262,322
|710,106
|13,352,515
|468,252
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|37,316,756
|710,106
|13,370,859
|468,252
| TON STRATEGY COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Operating Activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|79,929
|$
|(7,141
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|963
|798
|Share-based compensation
|17,552
|958
|Realized gain on digital assets
|(259,775
|)
|-
|Unrealized loss on digital assets
|139,417
|-
|Unrealized gain on short-term investments - trading
|-
|(109
|)
|Unrealized loss on investment in equity securities
|26
|-
|Income tax expense
|14,151
|-
|Non-cash consideration received in the form of convertible promissory notes
|(2,765
|)
|-
|Non-cash consideration in the form of TON
|(707
|)
|-
|Non-cash transactions fees paid with digital assets
|245
|-
|Amortization of debt discount
|-
|99
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|-
|73
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|-
|(1
|)
|Finance costs
|-
|90
|Effect of changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
|Accounts receivable
|(1,152
|)
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(4,947
|)
|(39
|)
|ERC receivable
|1,724
|(735
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|101
|46
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and accrued interest
|2,246
|(887
|)
|Contract liabilities
|314
|-
|Operating lease liabilities
|(99
|)
|(53
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(12,777
|)
|(6,901
|)
|Investing Activities:
|Purchase of digital assets
|(295,000
|)
|-
|Purchases of investments – trading securities
|(811
|)
|(5,103
|)
|Proceeds from sale of investments – trading securities
|5,724
|135
|Purchase of Lyvecom, Inc., net of cash acquired
|(4,222
|)
|-
|Purchases of software development costs
|(100
|)
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(82
|)
|(182
|)
|Purchases of intangible assets
|(16
|)
|(84
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(294,507
|)
|(5,234
|)
|Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from PIPE offering, net of offering costs
|361,390
|-
|Proceeds from sale of common stock offerings
|7,228
|18,596
|Repurchases of common stock
|(14,327
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of preferred stock offering
|5,000
|-
|Redemption of Series D – Preferred Stock
|(6,152
|)
|-
|Payments for accrued offering costs related to common stock offerings
|-
|(105
|)
|Payments for offering costs related to preferred stock offerings
|(300
|)
|(180
|)
|Payments for deferred offering costs
|(7
|)
|-
|Payment of notes payable
|(118
|)
|(14
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|352,714
|18,297
|Net change in cash
|45,430
|6,162
|Cash and restricted cash - beginning of period
|8,495
|4,353
|Cash and restricted cash - end of period
|$
|53,925
|$
|10,515
