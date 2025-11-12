TON Strategy Company Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Update On TON Treasury Strategy

TON Strategy is a digital asset treasury and Web3 ecosystem company focused on supporting The Open Network (TON), a public Layer-1 blockchain designed to integrate directly with Telegram, where more than 1 billion monthly active users communicate, transact, and build communities. TON provides the rails for payments, digital property, stablecoins, and decentralized mini applications inside the Telegram messaging ecosystem.

In August 2025, the Company initiated its TON Treasury Strategy. Proceeds from the Company's $558 million private placement were used to acquire $TON and begin staking activities on The Open Network. TON Strategy intends to hold $TON over a long horizon, stake a significant portion of its holding to help support the network, and generate recurring on-chain rewards that contribute to treasury asset value over time.

Third Quarter and Recent Operational Highlights



Acquired 217.5 million units of $TON and staked 177.1 million units of $TON as of September 30, 2025.

Earned 336,000 units of $TON in staking rewards and recognized $707,000 in staking revenue, ending the period with approximately 217.8 million units of $TON.

Held digital assets with a fair value of $588.2 million and $53.9 million in cash and restricted cash at September 30, 2025.

Total stockholders' equity was $639.5 million as of September 30, 2025, representing book value per share of approximately $10.82.

Toncoin began trading on Gemini, Robinhood and Zengo, expanding global access for $TON following treasury launch.

Approved up to $250 million stock buyback program and repurchased 1,984,072 shares at prices below book value per share.

Rebranded as TON Strategy Company and began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker TONX on September 2. Continued operating MARKET, LyveCom and Go Fund Yourself while dissolving or divesting non-core ecommerce assets.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2025

Revenue totaled $3.6 million, compared to $0.1 million in Q3 2024, and included $707,000 from staking activities implemented in August 2025.

Gross profit was $2.7 million (75.4% of revenue) compared to $74,000 (57.8% of revenue), in Q3 2024.

Total costs and expenses were $25.3 million, compared with $2.4 million in Q3 2024, reflecting non-cash stock-based compensation, treasury implementation costs and legacy operating expenses.

Net gain on crypto assets totaled $120.4 million, reflecting the quarter-end fair value measurements. The Company did not sell or dispose of digital assets during the period.

Net income was $84.7 million, compared with a net loss of $2.0 million in Q3 2024.

Digital assets held at September 30, 2025 had a fair value of $588.2 million.

Cash and restricted cash totaled $53.9 million at September 30, 2025.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Veronika Kapustina stated,“The third quarter marked the operational launch of our TON strategy and the beginning of our long-term participation in The Open Network. We deployed capital into Toncoin, began staking operations, and earned our first on-chain income. Our objective is to build a differentiated public company aligned with the expansion of The Open Network by holding and staking $TON over a long-term time horizon, executing a disciplined capital allocation strategy, and exploring ways to support and invest in the development and security of The Open Network.”

Chief Financial Officer Sarah Olsen added,“This quarter was about execution. That included not only closing on the PIPE capital and accumulating Toncoin, but also underwriting key service providers and building the infrastructure needed to support our corporate treasury strategy. Our efforts focused on security, technology, financial reporting and compliance, which we believe establish a strong foundation for future growth. We also plan to make key additional hires to strengthen our bench and ensure best practices across all core areas of our business.”

About TON Strategy Company

TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) is focused on the accumulation of $TON – the native cryptocurrency of Telegram's billion-user platform – for long-term investment, whether acquired through deployment of proceeds from capital raising activity, staking rewards or via open market purchases. The Company aims to steadily expand its $TON holdings, stake $TON, and support the development of a tokenized economy inside Telegram.

In addition, the Company continues to operate legacy business units, including a multi-vendor livestream shopping platform, and LyveCom, an AI-powered social commerce innovator that enables brands and merchants to deliver omnichannel livestream shopping experiences across websites, apps, and social platforms.

