Kawasaki Engines To Launch New Technical Training Center For Dealers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kawasaki Engines is proud to announce the upcoming grand opening of its new Technical Training Center, designed to deliver a more advanced and immersive educational experience to its dealer network.

Scheduled to open in January 2026 at division headquarters in Grand Rapids, Mich., the state-of-the-art facility marks a significant investment in the continued education and support of Kawasaki Engines dealers and technicians. The new center will allow for in-depth, hands-on training that expands beyond the capabilities of the meeting spaces currently used to conduct training sessions.









“At Kawasaki Engines, we're committed to equipping our dealer network with the tools and knowledge they need to deliver world-class service,” said Nelson Wilner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Engines Division.“This new center allows us to elevate the training experience, helping dealers stay ahead of the curve on both technical advancements and customer support.”

The facility will host the company's two flagship training schools, Update School and Hands-On School, as well as advanced engine system and diagnostic classes that expand on these two core sessions. Advanced training will include engine teardown classes, electronic fuel injection system diagnostics, and failure analysis, which will provide technicians with in-depth real-world experience in a fully equipped environment.

Students will be tested and certified upon completion, ensuring consistent service quality across Kawasaki's network of more than 7,700 dealers.

Beyond the classroom, the training center will feature a modern reception area and cafeteria for staff and students, connected teaching and shop spaces, and office space with workstations - all designed to enhance flexibility and the overall learning environment.

The Technical Training Center underscores Kawasaki Engines' long-term commitment to delivering a deeper training experience, while existing training sessions held at external venues will continue to provide added flexibility and reach.

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,700 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, select countries in Central and South America, Australia, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

