Beacon Therapeutics To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
The Company completed enrollment in its pivotal VISTA trial evaluating lead ocular gene therapy candidate, laru-zova, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) in July 2025 and expects twelve-month topline data in the second half of 2026.
About Beacon Therapeutics
Beacon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to saving and restoring sight for people living with rare and prevalent ocular diseases. The Company is harnessing the transformative power of gene therapy to deliver the most meaningful outcomes for severe ocular diseases. Beacon's pipeline currently targets devastating blinding retinal diseases such as X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and geographic atrophy.
Beacon Therapeutics' investors include Forbion, Syncona Limited, Oxford Science Enterprises, TCGX and Advent Life Sciences, among others. Learn more about Beacon Therapeutics at beacontx and follow on LinkedIn for more updates.
