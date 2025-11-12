403
Petro Freezes U.S. Intelligence Sharing, Leaving Colombia With Fewer Eyes
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Gustavo Petro ordered an immediate suspension of intelligence cooperation with the United States after American forces destroyed multiple fast boats and a submersible suspected of cocaine trafficking in the Caribbean and Pacific.
He framed the halt as a human-rights safeguard and a demand for arrests and trials instead of lethal strikes at sea. Stepping back, the operational math is harsh for Bogotá.
Joint intelligence has long given Colombia access to U.S. satellites, maritime patrol aircraft, and global signals networks that cue exactly where to look and when to intercept.
Without that fused picture, Colombian patrols still sail-but with less precision, more fuel burned, and fewer high-value hits.
The United States, by contrast, retains most of its sensors and can route data through other Caribbean and Central American partners; it loses texture on the ground, not its view from the sky.
Security and economics are welded together here. Cocaine revenues bankroll armed groups, bribe local officials, distort land prices, and supercharge extortion.
Colombia Must Act Fast to Maintain Anti-Trafficking Edge
If interdictions slip and prosecutions weaken, the first effects will be local and fast: more violence in corridor departments, heavier burdens on prosecutors and witness protection, and a tilt back toward arresting crews instead of dismantling financiers and logistics bosses.
Yes, there is a principle at stake: clear rules of engagement, chain-of-custody that survives court scrutiny, and strict respect for Colombian jurisdiction when nationals or waters are involved.
Used smartly and briefly, the pause could force a codified playbook-more seizures, fewer explosions; more evidence, fewer headlines-that keeps European allies onside and strengthens cases.
But time is not Petro 's friend. The longer the freeze lasts, the more traffickers probe gaps and the more accustomed U.S. and regional navies become to operating without Colombia at the center.
That erodes Bogotá's leverage and risks turning a legal stand into a practical self-goal. The responsible course is plain: rapidly negotiate a transparent, court-proof framework and restart deep intel fusion.
Protecting lives at sea and defending due process need not come at the cost of Colombia's security-and waiting will only raise that cost.
