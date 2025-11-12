Sania Mirza Admits Single Motherhood After Divorce From Shoaib Malik Was 'Very Hard'

Tennis icon Sania Mirza has opened up about the emotional challenges she faced after parting ways with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. In a recent candid interview, the former Grand Slam champion spoke about her life as a single mother, admitting that raising her son alone has been“very hard” but also deeply rewarding.

Sania Mirza Admits Single Motherhood After Divorce

Sania Mirza, who has always been admired for her resilience both on and off the court, shared that navigating motherhood without a partner required immense strength and emotional balance.“It's very hard being a single mom. There are days when you feel strong, and there are days when it gets overwhelming. But you keep going because your child becomes your biggest motivation,” she said.

After her divorce from Shoaib Malik earlier this year, Sania chose to stay away from unnecessary media noise and instead focused on providing a stable, happy environment for her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. She revealed that her biggest priority has been to ensure her son feels loved, supported, and secure despite the changes in their family dynamic.

The 37-year-old sports star also emphasized the importance of mental health and self-care for single parents.“You can't pour from an empty cup. Taking care of yourself emotionally is just as important as being there for your child,” she added, inspiring many single mothers who relate to her journey of strength and perseverance.

Despite the challenges, Sania continues to shine as a role model, balancing her professional commitments, family life, and social initiatives. Fans across both India and Pakistan have lauded her for handling the situation with grace, maturity, and dignity.

As she moves forward, Sania remains focused on her family and future ventures. Her story serves as a reminder that even in moments of struggle, resilience and love can lead the way.

In her own words Sania Mirza said,“Motherhood teaches you patience, courage, and unconditional love. And even when it's hard, it's the most beautiful journey of all.”