Was Late Rajesh Khanna's Rs 90 Crore Mumbai House Aashirwad Haunted? Read This Report

In 2014, Rajesh Khanna's famous Aashirwad bungalow on Carter Road was sold for a reported Rs 95 crore to Shashi Shetty, founder of Allcargo Logistics.Aashirwad, the iconic home of the late actor, was known as a 'bhoot bhangla' (haunted house) by locals on Carter Road back in the 1960s.Actor Rajendra Kumar bought the house for only Rs 60,000. His friend, Manoj Kumar, told him to ignore the haunted rumors, do a puja, and move in.Rajesh Khanna purchased this house from fellow actor Rajendra Kumar. After moving in, Rajendra's career skyrocketed, and he had named the house Dimple.Rajendra enjoyed a string of hit films, earning him the nickname 'Jubilee Kumar.' He later became wealthy enough to buy a new home in Pali Hill.Hoping some of Rajendra's good fortune would rub off on him, a young Rajesh Khanna bought the house for Rs 3.5 lakhs, a big sum at the time.Rajesh Khanna quickly became India's first superstar. But his luck eventually faded, his career declined, and his wife Dimple Kapadia and their daughters left him.It's rumored that the house started to haunt Rajesh Khanna. He began avoiding his home, choosing to stay and sleep at his office on Linking Road instead.This was the house where the actor became sick and ultimately passed away. The bungalow was torn down in 2016 by its new owner, Shashi Shetty.