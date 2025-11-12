Gary Black Says This Is The Next Major Catalyst For TSLA Stock



Tesla's Robotaxi operations are currently live in Austin, Texas, and the Bay Area, California.

During the company's annual shareholder meeting last week, CEO Elon Musk stated that Tesla plans to expand Robotaxi operations to Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, and Miami. Black also highlighted the improvements in Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology with the FSD 14 update.

The Future Fund's Managing Partner, Gary Black, on Wednesday pointed out the next major catalyst that could drive the movement in the Tesla Inc. (TSLA) stock.

In a post on X, Black stressed the importance of removing safety monitors from the company's current fleet of Robotaxis. According to him, this would signal an imminent scaling up of Tesla's Robotaxi operations.

“The next major catalyst for $TSLA is removal of safety monitors in its ~150 Robotaxis, which would signal an imminent scale up, and which Elon has targeted in Austin TX by year-end,” Black said in the post.

Gary Black's post on X | @garyblack00/X

Tesla shares were up 0.3% in Wednesday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing.

Full Self-Driving Improvements

Black also highlighted the improvements in Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. Citing a community-built tracker, Black stated that the miles per critical engagement from the driver had increased to nearly 4,000 miles, using FSD 14 or later. This, he said, is a roughly ten-times increase compared to FSD 13.

Tesla started rolling out the highly anticipated FSD 14 update to its customers in October. The FSD 14 update introduced features such as advanced parking, new speed profiles, and autopilot improvements, among other enhancements.

The FSD 14 update also introduces a tenfold increase in the parameter count in the neural network compared to FSD 13, aiming to enhance the system's intelligence and performance.

Tesla's Robotaxi Operations

Tesla's Robotaxi operations are currently live in Austin, Texas, and the Bay Area, California.

During the company's annual shareholder meeting last week, CEO Elon Musk stated that Tesla plans to expand Robotaxi operations to Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, and Miami.

TSLA stock is up 9% year-to-date and 26% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.